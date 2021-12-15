We continue to see snow up in the mountains. In Truckee, the snow came a little later this year, but it's here, and businesses are getting ready for a busy season, full of tourists, and business.
“The ski resorts have been closed, and that's no good for everybody up here, because everybody comes up for the snow and now that we do have some snow now everybody seemed to be a little excited,”
Excitement that translates into dollars for many local shops. The week before Christmas is crucial for them and after a really dry November, the snow came just in time for one of busiest weeks of the year for retail.
“It's an absolutely quaint little village, absolutely darling, the trees are fabulous right now,” says visitor Gillian Cloud.