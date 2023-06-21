This week's Someone 2 Know will soon be a high school freshman. In his 14 years, Cooper Sandoval has already done more charitable work than most of us will do in a lifetime.
For years he has raised money for children with cancer, for mental health and addiction recovery, for local schools - and recently the young teenager launched a project to support victims of domestic violence and their pets.
A love of dogs, a love of art, and a devotion to giving back - have all come together with purpose - for Sandoval. "I just feel like it’s really magical that with a pencil and paper I can do all these things and help out," enthuses Cooper.
At Bone-ito pet store in Reno, you will find a new line of products adorned with Cooper's art work. There are items for pets and people: dog bowls, blankets and leashes, plus, shoes, shirts and blankets for humans.
All for a cause - Sandoval is working with shop owner Staci Alonso who is the founder of Noah's Animal House.
“Noah’s Animal House is a pet shelter on the campus of the domestic violence shelter here in Reno and Las Vegas. We believe women shouldn't have to choose between leaving an abuser and leaving a pet behind," says Alonso.
100% of the proceeds from Sandoval's newly created line will support the non-profit.
Finding ways to help others seems second nature for Cooper.
Another cause he's always championed - "I've raised money for pediatric cancer before, it's a really important cause for me. I've worked with a few foundations that are associated with that.”
One is the Tyler Robinson Foundation, which is a partnership with a well-known American pop rock band. "With the Imagine Dragons,” Sandoval shares, “Who started the foundation and I’ve actually been able to sing on stage with them which was really cool,” he smiles.
Cooper's philanthropic work has brought him close to some big celebrities, and, it's fair to say he's not terribly star-struck. After all he's too busy raising money to help others.
“So, wrestling is a bit of a smaller thing, but a while ago I started a campaign called Pin and Slay Cancer.”
Sandoval collected tens of thousands of dollars with that effort, plus, he helped Sierra Wrestling Association raise $25,000 for Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation, which was matched and doubled.
And now victims of domestic violence and their pets, and Alonso tells us she’s so happy to be partnering with Sandoval. “It's inspiring, because when you see that much purpose and generosity of time and energy.”
At just 14 years of age, Cooper Sandoval is nowhere near done; "I love helping people out and I just feel like it's my way of being part of the community.”
###
If you would like to see the new items Cooper created for Noah's Animal House, they are available for sale at the Bone-ito Pet Shop in Reno or on their website
Links, here - Boneito Pet Store – Boneito.com and https://boneito.com/collections/noahs-private-label
Bone-ito
7300 Rancharrah Pkwy, Suite 100
Reno, NV 89511
In Rancharrah Village
775-622-8612