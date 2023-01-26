If you have lived in Reno over the last 40 to 50 years, chances are good you will at least know the name of our Someone 2 Know - and perhaps the man himself.
If your time here is more recent, Rick Casazza is one of the developers behind the newly opened Reno Public Market, off Plumb Lane. The property that has been in his family for 100 years. What is now a bustling place to eat, drink and shop, was once upon a time ranchland;
"And we grew up here, there was an apple orchard. There was a Dairy Queen on the corner".
When he says here, Rick Casazza means the exact spot where he standing, inside the Reno Public Market food hall; "We lived on the property when I was born and it was part of the family's ranch. Where we're standing right here, was an alfalfa field.”
Rick's grandparents originally bought the land in 1923. Rick says he lived there until he was about five years old. Around 1960, the property began its transition to retail; We built Skaggs and Mayfair and I think we opened in 1963".
The center was named Shopper's Square, and drew in more stores, customers - and even Santa. All the while, says Casazza, it remained a family business. Everyone helped; "I was a young lad, probably eight or ten years old and pulling weeds and steam cleaning sidewalks, hanging Christmas decorations"
Rick says one other thing also prepared him for the business world; "Boy Scouts of America. I was a life-long Boy Scout - still am". He says that leadership training prepared him to take over when his dad was ready to retire and Shopper's Square was ready for change.
"We had a lot of vacancy. (It was) Sort of planned, because I knew we were going to have to do some redevelopment"
And demolition
"January 25th 2016, I introduced my partner Doug Wiele to the project.” Seven years, almost to the day, Reno Public Market is open for business. There’s a giant food hall - lined with eateries, a big screen and stage, retail shops, plus...
"About 25 to 30 percent of this project is the arts"
Like his dad and granddad before him, Rick Casazza says he will find the right fit for the few spaces that are left, in hopes of becoming a community icon once again
"We have something for everyone, here"
Reno Public Market is open every day except Tuesdays. The food hall opens at 11:00am
Link, here - https://renopublicmarket.com/