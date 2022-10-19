Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT CHANGES THIS WEEKEND WITH A STRONG COLD FRONT: GUSTY WINDS, VALLEY RAIN/MOUNTAIN SNOWS, MUCH COLDER.... * STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS: Southwest winds will begin to increase Friday afternoon but the strongest winds are expected with the frontal passage Friday night into Saturday. Widespread gusts of 30-40 mph are possible in the valleys with up to 50 mph in wind prone locations. Sierra ridgetop gusts of around 70-90 mph are possible. Impacts from winds include: Road travel restrictions due to cross winds (particularly for high profile vehicles), aviation turbulence/shear, hazardous boating conditions, and areas of blowing dust downstream of dry lake beds. * RAIN/SNOW: A band of precipitation is expected with the frontal passage mid-morning Saturday through Saturday night as the front drops in from the north. Periods of light to moderate rainfall will possible for western Nevada valleys with 1-2" of snowfall possible across Sierra passes Saturday night into early Sunday morning as snow levels crash to around 5000-6000 feet. Only an inch or two of snowfall can still result in travel hazards and slow downs across the passes. Be sure to check with Caltrans and NDOT for the latest road conditions. * MUCH COOLER TEMPERATURES: Much cooler conditions will arrive with the front with temperatures plummeting 15 to 25 degrees over the weekend. Widespread freezes are possible (80% chance) across all western Nevada valleys Saturday night into Sunday morning with Sierra valleys plummeting into the teens and 20s overnight.