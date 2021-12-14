Sparks Police and detectives with the the Regional Crime Suppression Unit arrested a man who threatened a person with a firearm last week.
On Wednesday, December 8, The Sparks Police Department responded to the 2200 blk of Greenbrae Drive in reference to a report of a subject who had threatened a person with a firearm.
A report was taken but the suspect was not located at that time.
Later in the day, detectives assigned to the Regional Crime Suppression Unit identified the suspect as Barry Carroll and located him in the 2200 blk of Greenbrae Drive as he was working on a car.
Detectives approached Carroll and a handgun was observed in his waistband.
Detectives attempted to arrest Carroll and he forcefully resisted, attempting to access the firearm in his waistband.
After a short altercation, detectives were able to successfully handcuff Carroll and arrest him.
Carroll was charged with Prohibited Person Possess Firearm (X2), Resisting with Deadly Weapon, Carrying Concealed Firearm without Permit (X2), Possession of a Controlled Substance.
(The Sparks Police Department assisted in this report.)