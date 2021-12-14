Detectives with the Regional Crime Suppression Unit have arrested a woman on multiple firearm and drug related charges.
On Monday, December 13, detectives received information about an individual who was in possession of a firearm and was engaged in the sales of narcotics.
Detectives responded to the area of Scottsdale Road in Reno and contacted Desiree McCaskey, a person who was legally prohibited from possessing firearms.
During the subsequent investigation, McCaskey was found to be in possession of a handgun and a significant amount of suspected fentanyl pills, as well as methamphetamine.
McCaskey was arrested and charged with: Prohibited Person in Possession of Firearm, Possession of Firearm with Obliterated Serial Number, Possession of a Controlled Substance 28-42 grams, Possession of a Controlled Substance 42 or more grams.
(Sparks Police assisted in this report.)