Weather Alert

.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase river flows. Monday night's diurnal melt cycle may result in higher flows than what was experienced over the weekend. ...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central California and western Nevada, including the following areas, in east central California, Greater Lake Tahoe Area and Mono County. In western Nevada, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...Through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Cloud cover helped to reduce snowmelt over the weekend. With less thunderstorms expected Monday afternoon, we may see a larger diurnal melt cycle tonight. As a result, the Flood Watch has been extended to cover the peak flows late Monday night into early Tuesday. A return to more seasonable temperatures should help slow the snowmelt some through the remainder of the week. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be very careful walking near riverbanks. Flows will be running fast and very cold. &&