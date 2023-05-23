Sparks police say they received a call of a bomb threat around midnight at a CVS Pharmacy located at 680 North McCarran Blvd.
CVS store employees reported that an unknown person called to report an explosive device inside the store.
The store was evacuated, and the bomb Squad was called out to the scene.
After an investigation, authorities found no evidence of a valid threat to the store.
If you know anything, please call the Sparks Police Department at (775) 353-2231 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.