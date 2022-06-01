Last week Carson High School celebrated 19 senior student-athletes who will continue their athletic careers in college. Nevada State Champion for Pole Vault, Kai Miller, will continue with Track & Field for the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colo. Miller holds the Carson High School Record for Pole Vault clearing 16 feet, 2 inches.
Lukas Taggart, also heading to the Colorado School of Mines, won the boys golf North 5A regional tournament earlier in May at Dayton Valley, then finished tied for third in state. For his efforts, he was named the North 5A Athlete of the Year last week by North 5A coaches.
“These athletes were outstanding role models and competitors at Carson High School and are taking their talents from the JC level to the Division 1 level,” said Carson High School Athletic Director Blair Roman. “We congratulate them on their outstanding accomplishments and wish them the best of luck as they continue their athletic careers at the next level.”
Carson High School seniors who have signed or committed to intercollegiate athletic programs listed below by their first name followed by last name (alphabetized).
Carson High School Senior Athlete Recognition 2021-2022
- Gio Arce, Football for Yuba College (CA)
- Nick Batien, Track & Field for Augustana University (SD)
- Chris Camacho, Soccer for Everett College (WA)
- Luis Carrillo, Soccer for Everett College (WA)
- Audrey Cook, Cheer for the University of Nevada, Reno (NV)
- Dillon Damico, Baseball for Lassen College (CA)
- Caydee Farnworth, Softball for Fort Lewis College (CO)
- Denton Fitzpatrick, Football for Sierra College (CA)
- Ian Fontaine, Baseball for Lassen College (CA)
- Zach Gafford, Football for Feather River College (CA)
- Parsa Hadjighasemi, Basketball for San Francisco State University (CA)
- Eric Hickson, Football for Feather River College (CA)
- Tanner Hunt, Baseball for Lassen College (CA)
- Kayce Johnston, Softball for Edmonds College (WA)
- Nick Melsheimer, Swim for University of Colorado Mesa (CO)
- Kai Miller, Track & Field for the Colorado School of Mines (CO)
- Lukas Taggert, Golf for the Colorado School of Mines (CO)
- Trey Thomas, Baseball for Antelope Valley College (CA)
- Sarah Wiggins, Golf for Cortland University, New York (NY)
Not Pictured: Chris Camacho, Zach Gafford and Tanner Hunt
(Carson City School District)