[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada track and field finish the 2023 NCAA West Preliminaries going out with a bang, officially punching their ticket to the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas in the 4x400 meter relay after qualifying 12th to sneak into the final qualifying spot, marking the first time in Nevada school history this relay has qualified for the championships.
Wrapping up the final event of the evening, the Nevada ‘A’ 4x400 meter relay team made up of Halyn Senegal, Emily Costello, Annalies Kalma, and Carolyn Ross broke the school record for the third consecutive time this season running a time of 3:33.85, dropping two seconds from their performance at the Mountain West Championships two weeks ago, where the squad smashed the school record by six seconds with a time of 3:35.98.
Costello also competed individually in the 200 meters quarterfinals, running a time of 23.20 to place 18th overall, only one hundredth off her personal record of 23.19 that she ran at the Outdoor Mountain West Championships just two weeks ago.
Representing the Pack solo in the field events, Rayven Nealey competed in the triple jump, recording a mark of 12.39 meters to finish 36th overall.
The 4x400 relay squad will continue the postseason heading to the NCAA Championships in Austin set for June 7-10 at Mike A. Meyers Stadium hosted by the University of Texas.
Results (Nevada)
Triple Jump
36. Rayven Nealey – 12.39m
200 meters (Quarterfinals)
18. Emily Costello – 23.20
4x400 meter relay (Quarterfinals)
12. Nevada ‘A’ – Halyn Senegal, Emily Costello, Annalies Kalma, Carolyn Ross – 3:35.85