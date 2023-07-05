After an explosive 4th of July walkoff win yesterday, the Reno Acres struggled on offense tonight against the visiting Tacoma Rainiers.
In the top of the first Tacoma jumped out to a commanding six run lead and the Aces were never able to catch up.
Reno did put up three runs in the bottom of the first, with additional runs in the second and seventh, but Tacoma brought in three more runs of their own to win in Dolly Parton fashion, which is to say nine to five.
The Aces and Rainiers continue their six game series tomorrow night at Greater Nevada Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.