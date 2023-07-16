The Reno Aces took the series against the Las Vegas Aviators with the help of two home runs.
Dominic Fletcher's two-run homer in the fifth inning broke a scoreless tie and were the first of six runs on the night for the Aces.
The Aviators waited until the ninth before seeing any runs cross the plate, scoring four runs in a final inning rally, still not enough to overcome Reno's six run lead.
The Aces now head to Round Rock for a six-game set with the Express, the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. The series begins Tuesday night at 5:05 p.m.
The Aces will return home at the end of the month for a six-game series with the Oklahoma City Dodgers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25th.