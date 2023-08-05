The Reno Aces clinched a series victory against the Sacramento River Cats before their series is even over with a win Saturday night.
The Aces jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first, and the San Francisco Giants affiliate pulled even with a run of their own in the fifth.
Unfortunately for the River Cats, their first run would be their only run, while the Aces would go on to blow the game wide open with a four run sixth inning.
Reno strung together five hits and a hit-by-pitch in the sixth to bring those runs in.
Pavin Smith and Kyle Lewis reached before Sergio Alcántara singled to tie the affair. Blaze Alexander sent a wicked hop past second to score two more runs, setting the stage for a Jake Hager RBI double to cap the rally.
After struggling in key spots in Friday’s loss, the Aces continuously capitalized in those situations Saturday. The BLC Nine went 4-for-12 with runners in scoring position to clinch its first six-game series win of the second half.
The Aces and River Cats conclude their series Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT.