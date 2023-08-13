The Reno Aces clinched their series against the Salt Lake Bees in extra innings Sunday afternoon.
Ali Sánchez drove in the game winning run with a bases loaded walk.
Reno trailed 1-0 until the sixth, when Pavin Smith lined a single to right to spark a one out rally.
Phillip Evans and Sánchez each banged two baggers off the left center field wall to score the game tying and go ahead runs.
Smith had multiple hits while Sánchez added two singles, a double, and the walk-off walk.
The Aces entered the game hitting a Minor League leading .348 from the cleanup spot, and Evans kept that number chugging with the double.
The Aces have won 10 of 12 contests in August and secured five wins for the second series in a row.
Now on a four-game winning streak with the best home offense in Minor League Baseball, Reno will remain at Greater Nevada Field for a six-game series with the Las Vegas Aviators.
The set begins Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. PT