The Reno Aces claimed an 11-10 win over the Tacoma Rainiers in walkoff fashion on Independence Day.
Pavin Smith drove in the run that carried the Aces to victory, capping off a five fun ninth inning that started with a walk of Phillip Evans before growing to a comeback win.
The Aces trailed until the eighth inning, when they knotted things up at six before Tacoma pulled ahead again in the top of the ninth.
The Aces and Rainiers continue their six game series Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.