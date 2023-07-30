The Reno Aces lost a heartbreaker in extra innings Sunday afternoon, falling to the Oklahoma City Dodgers 16 to 15.
There were lots of offensive fireworks from both teams, as the game went into extra innings knotted at 11.
The Dodgers added three runs in the 10th only for the Aces to tie things up again, but they weren't able to catch up after the Dodgers scored 2 runs in the 11th.
The Aces will hit the road for a series with the Sacramento River Cats this week at Sutter Health Park. The six-game set begins Tuesday, August 1st at 6:45 p.m. PT.