[RENO ACES RELEASE]
Tied at two apiece in the fourth, the Reno Aces (68-55) allowed three unanswered runs to the Sacramento River Cats (55-68) in the remaining innings for a 5-2 series finale loss Sunday afternoon at Sutter Health Park.
Trailing 2-0 in the third, the Aces evened the score with a two-run inning highlighted by an RBI double from Jancarlos Cintron.
Sacramento went on to add three more runs in the fourth and fifth frames for the 5-2 final score.
The loss was charged to Corbin Martin (L, 6-7) after the Hempstead, Texas native allowed five earned runs on eight hits, walked one and struck out five batters in 4.1 innings of work.
Aces Notables:
- Jancarlos Cintron: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI, R.
- Jose Herrera: 1-for-3, R.
- Blake Workman: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K’s.
Reno will return to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game homestand against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, starting Tuesday, August 30.
Tickets for the upcoming homestand and the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.