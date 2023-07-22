In a close game that saw its share of lead changes and ties as innings progressed, the Reno Aces just couldn't hold off Texas Rangers affiliate the Round Rock Express.
Round Rock went up by a run in the third, only to have the Aces tie things up in the 5th and briefly take the lead in the top of the 6th. Round Rock went up by a run in the bottom of that inning only for Reno to tie things up again in the 7th, according to a release from the Reno Aces.
It was an eighth inning two-out, go-ahead double that gave the Express a 4-3 lead and eventually the win.
In another tight affair, the Aces received five stout innings from Nabil Crismatt, who made his first Minor League start since 2019.
Crismatt allowed just two earned runs while striking out three and walking only one, leaning on a devastating changeup, a low-90s fastball, and an effective curveball for seven total swings and misses.
The Aces and Express conclude their series Sunday night at 4:05 p.m. pacific time at Dell Diamond.