[RENO ACES RELEASE]
Despite a tight battle throughout the night, a walk-off grand slam by the Sacramento River Cats (53-68) in the tenth inning was the deciding factor in a 7-3 Reno Aces (68-53) loss Friday night at Sutter Health Park.
Tied at three apiece in the tenth inning, a walk-off grand slam from Sacramento’s Austin Dean cemented the 7-3 final decision.
Jancarlos Cintron and Jose Herrera each recorded solo homers Friday night against the River Cats.
The loss was charged to Edwin Uceta (L, 5-1) after the right-hander allowed five runs (four earned) on a hit, three walks and no strikeouts in 0.1 innings of work.
Aces Notables:
- Jancarlos Cintron: 1-for-4, HR (3), RBI, R, now has a 12-game hitting streak.
- Jose Herrera: 1-for-4, HR (1), RBI, R.
- Wilmer Difo: 2-for-5, RBI.
- Dominic Fletcher: 3-for-5, SB.
- Brandon Pfaadt: (N/D), 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K’s.
- Caleb Smith: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K’s.
The Aces continue their six-game road series against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, that runs through Sunday, August 28th.
After the River Cats, Reno will return to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game homestand against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, starting Tuesday, August 30.
Tickets for the upcoming homestand and the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003