RENO, Nev. – Despite a four-run first inning, the Reno Aces (8-7) struggled to produce additional runs in a 7-4 loss to the Salt Lake Bees (8-7) Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field.
Down 3-0 in the bottom of the first, the Aces quickly countered with four runs, highlighted by a two-run single from Dominic Miroglio. But that would be the only offense supplied by Reno on the night.
The Aces set a new season-high for at-bats in an inning with 10 in the first frame.
Reigning Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week, Dan Straily (0-2), received the loss after allowing five runs (three earned) on five hits with five strikeouts.
Reno relievers Ryan Meisinger and Tyler Holton had impressive performances on the mound. The duo combined for 3.1 innings of one-run ball on three hits and struck out four batters.
They'll play again tomorrow night at 6:05pm.