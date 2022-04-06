LAS VEGAS – Stone Garrett and Camden Duzenack each collected three hits and Matt Davidson clubbed his second home run in consecutive nights as the Reno Aces (1-1) defeated the Las Vegas Aviators (1-1), 8-7, Wednesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.
Aces reliever Keynan Middleton (1-0) earned the win with one shutout inning and two strikeouts. While Mitchell Stumpo (S, 1) struck out two Aviators and sealed the win with his first save of the year with a scoreless ninth inning.
With the victory, the Aces even the 2022 Silver State Showdown presented by the Nevada Donor Network at a win apiece.
Aces Notables:
- Down 4-0 entering the top of the 5th inning, Reno scored all their runs over the next four innings.
- Stone Garrett: 3-for-4 with 2 doubles 1 RBI and 3 run,
- Camden Duzenack: 3-for-4 with 2 RBI and 1 run.
- Matt Davidson: 2-for-5 with 1 HR, 2 RBI and 1 run.
- C.J. Chatham - Registered his 350th MiLB hit, a single in Reno’s four-run fifth inning.
- After a quick, six-game road trip to Las Vegas, the Reno Aces begin their 2022 home schedule on Tuesday, April 12th, 2022, at 1:05 p.m. against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.