[RENO ACES RELEASE]
On a scorching hot Sunday afternoon in Northern California, The Reno Aces (2-3, 46-34) went mostly cold in a 3-2 loss to the Sacramento River Cats (3-2, 37-42) at Sutter Health Park.
Just over 12 hours after an extra innings heartbreaker, the Aces couldn’t quite get their lineup going in another tight loss. Reno went 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position and recorded only seven hits and four walks on the afternoon. It was just the eighth time all season the Aces have been held to two runs or less.
Sacramento’s Kai-Wei Teng was fabulous with five innings of scoreless work and seven strikeouts. Teng kept a premier Aces offense off balance throughout his start, walking just one and allowing three hits. Sacramento’s bullpen held on even through a bases loaded, nobody out situation in the eighth. Dominic Canzone’s RBI groundout scored the only run of the threat.
Diego Castillo extended his on base streak to 19 games with his team-leading 23rd double, a single, and a walk. Castillo delivered one of two extra-base hits for the Aces as they struggled to solve Teng and the Sacramento bullpen. Ali Sánchez went 2-for-4 and Blaze Alexander doubled in the loss.
The Aces and River Cats conclude their six game series Monday night at 6:45 p.m. PT.
Aces Notables:
- Diego Castillo: 2-for-4, 2B, RBI, BB, extended on base streak to 19 games
- Dominic Canzone: 0-for-2, RBI, 2 BB
- Ali Sánchez: 2-for-4
- Tyler Ferguson: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R/ER, K
- Andrew Saalfrank: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R/ER, 2 K
- Blaze Alexander: 1-for-4, 2B
The Aces will return home on the Fourth of July to start a six-game series with the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.
First pitch is Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. PT from Greater Nevada Field.
Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting “TIXX” to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting “MEMBER” to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.