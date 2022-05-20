RENO, Nev. – The Reno Aces (20-20) struggled offensively Friday night in a 6-1 loss to the Las Vegas Aviators (22-18) in front of 6,507 fans at Greater Nevada Field.
With today’s defeat, both clubs are tied with five wins apiece in the Silver State Diamond Challenge presented by Nevada Donor Network. is tied at five apiece with 20 games left to play this season.
Trailing 5-0 in the bottom of the sixth, Drew Ellis lifted a ball over the left-field wall for a solo homer and trimmed Las Vegas’s lead to 5-1. The third baseman has now homered in two of his last three games.
Corbin Martin (1-1) was handed the loss after the righty allowed five earned runs on three hits and struck out two batters in 2.2 innings.
The relief trio of Ryan Meisinger, Caleb Baragar and Mack Lemieux combined for 6.1 innings of one-run ball and struck out four batters.
After his 1-for-4 performance Friday night, Dominic Fletcher extended his hitting streak to 24 games that started prior to his promotion in Double-A Amarillo.
Friday night’s attendance was the second-highest this year at Greater Nevada Field. This season’s largest attendance was 6,984 on May 3 against the Round Rock Express.
Aces Notables:
- Drew Ellis: 1-for-2, HR, RBI, R, 2 BB.
- Dominic Fletcher: 1-for-4, and extended his hitting streak to 24 games.
- Yadiel Rivera: 1-for-4, extended hitting streak to six games.
- Dominic Canzone: 1-for-4, and extended his hitting streak to five games.
- Ryan Meisinger: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 K.
- Caleb Baragar: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 K.
- Mack Lemieux: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 2 K’s.
The Reno Aces continue their six-game homestand at Greater Nevada Field against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, through Sunday, May 22nd.