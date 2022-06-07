[RENO ACES RELEASE]
SACRAMENTO, Ca. – Powered by a five-run third inning and a season-high 18 hits, the Reno Aces (30-25) slugged past the Sacramento River Cats (22-33) for a 13-4 win Tuesday night at Sutter Health Park. With the victory, the Aces extend their winning streak to four games.
Tied at one apiece in the third inning, the Aces put up a five-run frame highlighted by a two-run ground rule double to right-center from Drew Ellis and a two-run single from Dominic Canzone that led to a 6-1 lead. The Aces matched a season-high five hits in the third.
Carson Kelly homered in his second-straight game Tuesday with a solo homer in the fourth for a 7-1 lead. The Aces went on to outscore Sacramento 6-3 throughout the rest of the game for a 13-4 win.
Luke Weaver made his second MLB rehab appearance and first start for the Aces Tuesday and dealt four innings of one-run ball on three hits and three strikeouts before turning the ball over to Drey Jameson. The Ball State Cardinal earned his first win as an Ace with five innings of three-run ball on five hits and struck out four batters.
Kelly (3-for-5, 2B, HR, RBI, 2 R), Buddy Kennedy (3-for-5, 2 R) and Stone Garrett (3-for-5, R) all recorded three-hit nights against Sacramento.
11 of Reno’s 13 runs came when there were two outs in the inning.
The Aces matched their season-high seven extra-base hits Tuesday.
Reno recorded 18 hits for the first time since June 15, 2018 against the Iowa Cubs.
Aces Notables:
- Carson Kelly (MLB Rehab): 3-for-5, 2B, HR, RBI, 2 R.
- Buddy Kennedy: 3-for-5, 2 R.
- Stone Garrett: 3-for-5, R.
- Dominic Canzone: 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 R.
- Juan Centeno: 1-for-1, HR, 3 RBI and extended hitting streak to five games.
- Drey Jameson: W, 5.0 IP, 3 ER, 5 H, 3 K’s.
- Luke Weaver (MLB Rehab): 4.0 IP, 3 H, ER, 3 K’s.
The Reno Aces continue their six-game road series against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants through Sunday, June 12. The Aces return to action at Greater Nevada Field for a six-game homestand against the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, starting Tuesday, June 14. Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.