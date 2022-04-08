Reno Aces 7, Las Vegas Aviators 1
W: Meisinger (1-0), L: Martinez (0-1), S: None
First pitch: 7:08 p.m. | Attendance: 7,649 |Time: 2h, 56m
Las Vegas, Nev. – Las Vegas Ballpark
LAS VEGAS – Home runs struck by Buddy Kennedy, Matt Davidson, and Jake Hager provided the offensive punch for the Reno Aces in their 7-1 win over the Las Vegas Aviators (1-3) Friday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.
In three of the season’s first four games, Davidson has slugged home runs and is tied for the team’s RBI lead with four.
After the Aces took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, Reno continued plate runs in five of the subsequent seven frames, which extended their advantage over their Silver State rival.
Ryan Meisinger earned the win for Reno with a shutout inning of relief in the seventh inning and two strikeouts.
In tonight's loss, the Aviators committed more fielding errors than hits, 5-4.
As Reno and Las Vegas head into the weekend, the Aces take a 3-1 lead in the Silver State Diamond Challenge presented by Nevada Donor Network.
Aces Notables:
- Buddy Kennedy: 1-for-4, 2-R HR
- Jake Hager: 2-for-5, HR, RBI, 2 R
- Matt Davidson: 3-for-5, 2B, HR, RBI, R
- Aces starter Luis Frias threw 4.2 scoreless innings with two strikeouts … with only two hits allowed, he kept the Aviators in check in his first start of the season
Next time out: @ Las Vegas, 4/9/21
(RNO) RHP Dan Straily (0-0, N/A) vs. (LV) RHP Collin Wiles (0-0, N/A)
After a quick, six-game road trip to Las Vegas, the Reno Aces begin their 2022 home schedule on Tuesday, April 12th, 2022, at 1:05 p.m. against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.