The Reno Aces just couldn't get it done on offense tonight, falling to the Las Vegas Aviators 13 - 4.
The Aces, with one of the more potent offensive attacks in Minor League Baseball, mustered only three singles through the game’s first seven innings, going into the eighth down 9 - 0.
They sparked to life with four runs in the eighth before the Aviators answered with four hits of their own.
Even in a rough night for Reno, there were some positive takeaways. Adrian Del Castillo made his Triple-A debut after a promotion from Double-A Amarillo. Del Castillo hit .273 with an .891 OPS and 26 extra-base hits for the Sod Poodles.
The Aces will play the Aviators again Sunday night in Las Vegas with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m.