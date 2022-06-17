RENO, Nev. – The Reno Aces (34-30) could not contain the Oklahoma City Dodgers’ (40-24) potent offense in a 12-7 loss Friday night in front of 7,621 fans at Greater Nevada Field. The 7,621 attendees mark a season-high in the Biggest Little City.
For the second-straight game, the Aces’ offense pounced early with a three-run first highlighted by an RBI single from Stone Garrett.
Despite the three-run lead, Oklahoma City pieced together five runs in the first six innings for a 5-3 advantage.
The Aces drew within one when Cole Tucker looped a ball to shallow left for an RBI single in the sixth for a 5-4 score. That was the closest that Reno would get as the Dodgers went on a 7-3 run in the remaining innings for the 12-7 decision.
In the final frame, Cooper Hummel recorded his first homer in an Aces uniform this season with a two-run shot to right-center followed by an RBI single from Dominic Canzone and set the score at 12-7.
On Friday night, Tommy Henry made his 13th start of the season and took home the loss with 5.2 innings of five-run ball on seven hits and five strikeouts.
Hummel (2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R), Tucker (2-for-4, RBI, R) and Camden Duzenack (2-for-4, R, BB, SB) all recorded multi-hit games for the Aces.
In his last three games, Tucker is hitting .538 (7-for-13) with three RBI and a run scored.
After swiping a bag Friday night, Garrett’s tallied four stolen bases in his last five games plated.
Aces Notables:
- Cooper Hummel: 2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R.
- Camden Duzenack: 2-for-4, R, BB, SB.
- Cole Tucker: 2-for-4, RBI, R, and extended hitting streak to four games.
- Stone Garrett: 1-for-4, RBI, SB.
- Jancarlos Cintron: 1-for-4, R, BB.
- Mack Lemieux: 0.2 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 2 K’s.
The Reno Aces continue their six-game homestand at Greater Nevada Field against the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, through Sunday, June 19.