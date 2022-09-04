[RENO ACES RELEASE]
Reno, Nev. – In a back-and-forth slugfest, the Reno Aces (72-57) prevailed late in a 13-12 win over the Las Vegas Aviators (63-66) Sunday night in front of 4,093 fans at Greater Nevada Field.
With the win, the Aces sport a 17-7 record against the Aviators in the Silver State Diamond Challenge, presented by Nevada Donor Network.
Trailing 12-10 in the eighth, the Aces drummed up a three-run inning capped off by a two-run double from Jordan Luplow to give Reno a 13-12 advantage.
Mitchell Stumpo (S,6) was called on in the ninth and slammed the door with a scoreless inning, allowed no hits, one walk and fanned a pair of batters for his sixth save of the season.
The win was awarded to Jeff Bain (W, 1-1) after the right-hander tossed a shutout eighth, allowing no hits and no walks.
Aces Notables:
- Dominic Canzone: 3-for-3, 3 RBI, 4 R, 2 BB.
- Jake Hager: 3-for-5, 2B, 3 RBI, R.
- Jordan Luplow: 2-for-6, 2B, 2 RBI, R.
- Seth Beer: 3-for-5, 2B, RBI, 2 R.
- Tyler Holton: 2.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K’s.
The Aces will travel east to Utah and take on the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, starting Tuesday, September 6. After the Salt Lake series, the Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field for the final six-game homestand of the season against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, starting Tuesday, September 13. Tickets for the upcoming homestand and the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.