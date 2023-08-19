In a game that saw five lead changes in the first six innings, the Reno Aces came out on top over the Las Vegas Aviators 14-8 Saturday night.
Reno strung together a furious rally in a memorable sixth inning.
Pavin Smith smashed a go-ahead three run homer to the berm in right that gave the Aces an 8-6 lead.
With Emmanuel Rivera at first, Ali Sánchez crushed a two-run homer two at-bats later.
Smith and Sánchez drove in a combined five runs on the two long balls as part of a seven-run frame for the BLC Nine.
Sánchez tacked on a key run of insurance with an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth. Blaze Alexander tripled behind him, driving in Reno’s 12th run of the game.
Sergio Alcántara, who tallied three hits, singled in Alexander before a sacrifice fly from Dominic Fletcher.
The Aces smacked 18 hits on the night, breaking out of their offensive slump. Seven hitters in Reno’s lineup notched multiple knocks.
After a three game 0-for-20 stretch with runners in scoring position, the Aces went 8-for-14 in those situations Saturday.
Luis Frías and Austin Pope proved instrumental with key outs late. The combo posted three scoreless innings with five strikeouts and one hit allowed.
The Aces and Aviators conclude their series Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. PT from Greater Nevada Field.