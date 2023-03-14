[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Following an incredibly successful season resulting in the first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2019, the Nevada Men’s Basketball team earned numerous accolades from the National Association of Basketball Coaches, as announced Tuesday.
Nevada Head Coach Steve Alford was recognized as the District 17 Coach of the Year, while senior point guard Kenan Blackshear earned First Team All-District honors and senior guard Jarod Lucas garnered Second Team recognition.
Steve Alford - District 17 Coach of the Year
Alford has orchestrated one of the most successful single-season turnarounds in all of college basketball this season, as Nevada has earned 11 more wins throughout the 2022-23 season than they did in 2021-22, commencing the NCAA Tournament with an overall record of 22-10. Alford was able to accomplish the immaculate turnaround despite losing 58.1 percent of the Pack’s scoring from the 2021-22 season to the transfer portal.
Nevada was selected to finish ninth in the Mountain West men’s basketball preseason poll and they completed the regular season in fourth place in the conference standings after compiling a conference mark of 12-6 throughout the season.
The Pack was exceptional on their home court, putting together a record of 14-1 at Lawlor Events Center this season.
Alford surpassed 650 wins for his career earlier this season and he currently ranks 13th among all active Divison I head coaches in total career wins.
Nevada’s impressive regular season culminated in an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, marking Alford’s 12th career appearance in the tournament and first with Nevada. It also signifies the fifth different school that Alford has taken to the NCAA Division I Tournament, making him one of four coaches throughout history to accomplish the incredible feat.
Kenan Blackshear - District 17 First Team
After making the transition to point guard this offseason, Blackshear was instrumental in Nevada’s overall success this year.
The senior played in and started all 31 games for Nevada throughout the regular season, compiling averages of 14.4 points per game on 44.8 percent shooting from the field and 77.3 percent at the free throw line. Blackshear also averaged 4.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game.
Blackshear scored in double figures in 28 of 31 games throughout the regular season for Nevada and he recorded at least three assists in 28 games this year as well.
Blackshear scored a career-high 28 points on 9-15 shooting from the field in Nevada’s 15-point victory over Utah State. He also recorded the first triple-double by a Nevada men’s basketball player since 1979, scoring 12 points, pulling down 10 rebounds, and dishing out 10 assists in the Pack’s win over William Jessup.
He was outstanding in clutch situations this season, hitting two game-winning shots in conference play. Blackshear made the game-winning layup to cap off a 20-point outing in Nevada’s win over Boise State (Dec. 28), and he also drilled the game-winning jump shot in the Pack’s road win over New Mexico (Feb. 7).
Blackshear finished the regular season ranked fifth in the Mountain West in assists per game (4.6 APG), sixth in steals per game (1.6 SPG), 12th in points per game (14.4 PPG), 12th in assist/turnover ratio (1.5), 12th in minutes per game (32.7 MPG), and 13th in free throw percentage (77.3%).
Jarod Lucas - District 17 Second Team
In his first year competing for Nevada after transferring from Oregon State this past offseason, Lucas had a sensational season for the Pack.
The senior guard started in all 31 regular season games and led Nevada in scoring throughout the year. He completed the regular season averaging 16.9 points per game on 40.8 percent shooting from the field, 38.4 percent from behind the arc, and 86.1 percent at the free throw line.
He scored in double figures in 28 of 31 games during the regular season, including scoring 20+ points in nine regular-season games. The sharpshooter also drained multiple 3-pointers in 22 of 31 games for Nevada, including making three or more shots from behind the arc in 15 games.
Lucas set a new career-high in scoring on December 31 in Nevada's 75-69 road win over Air Force, dropping 28 points on 7-10 shooting from the field 3-5 from behind the arc, and 11-12 at the free throw line. He proceeded to match that by pouring in 28 points on 11-18 shooting from the field and 6-9 from behind the arc in the Pack’s road win over New Mexico on February 7. The six 3-pointers made against the Lobos also set a new career-high for Lucas.
Lucas completed the regular season ranked second in the league in made 3-pointers (76), second in free throw percentage (86.1%), fourth in minutes per game (34.3 MPG), and fifth in scoring (16.9 PPG).
The complete list of the NABC All-District 17 awards can be viewed below:
District 17
First Team
Kenan Blackshear - Nevada
Matt Bradley - San Diego St.
Tyson Degenhart - Boise St.
Jamal Mashburn Jr. - New Mexico
Omari Moore - San Jose St.
Second Team
Steven Ashworth - Utah St.
EJ Harkless - UNLV
Jaelen House - New Mexico
Jarod Lucas - Nevada
Isaiah Stevens - Colorado St.
Coach of the Year: Steve Alford - Nevada