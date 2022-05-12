[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
RENO, Nev. – The conference today announced Quim Vidal Mora, A.J. Lintunen, and Peyton Callens have been selected to the Mountain West Men's Golf All-Conference Team for the first time. Head Coach Jacob Wilner earns first Mountain West Coach of the Year honor.
These all-conference selections follow a historical campaign by all three golfers. Vidal Mora set a new program record for the lowest average score (70.0). Lintunen recorded the fourth-lowest average score (71.33) in program history. Callens notched the fifth-lowest average score (71.55) in Nevada men's golf history. The Wolf Pack also clinched a regional berth for the fourth straight year.
The representatives from the Pack make up three of the 11 players selected and it marks the first time in program history that the team has more than one All-Mountain West Conference selection in a single season. It is the first Mountain West Coach of the Year award for the Nevada men's golf team since joining the conference and the first coach of the year award since Tom Duncan won the Big Sky Coach of the Year in 1996-97
Nevada's season was highlighted by a team victory at the Husky Invitational on Sep. 21. The Pack rallied from 17 shots down to clinch its first victory since 2019. As well as individual wins by Vidal Mora (Saint Mary's Invitational) and Callens (The Goodwin).
Vidal Mora is the 15th ranked golfer nationally which matches the highest a Nevada men's golfer has been rated in program history. It’s an outstanding accomplishment in his first season in the Mountain West and at Nevada after transferring from Jacksonville State.
Coach Wilner developed a mostly new roster into the deepest team in the conference and finished first. The Pack set a single-season scoring program record (283.15) besting the previous record (287.44) set by a Wilner-led team in 2018-19.
The 2021-22 Nevada men's golf team did not finish outside the Top-7 in any tournament. Earned a victory over a very deep field at the Husky Invitational on Sep. 21 and finished in the Top-5 in its final seven tournaments including the Mountain West Championship (3rd). Nevada earned its highest ranking nationally (32) in program history following its consistent play this season.
The Pack finished ranked atop the Mountain West, earning a berth into the Stockton Regional as a six seed. Nevada begins the competition on Monday, May 16.
MOUNTAIN WEST MEN'S GOLF ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
Hugo Townsend, Boise State
Davis Bryant, Colorado State
Connor Jones, Colorado State
Peyton Callens, Nevada
AJ Lintunen, Nevada
Quim Vidal Mora, Nevada
Bastien Amat, New Mexico
Sam Choi, New Mexico
Puwit Anupansuebsai, San Diego State
Zihao Jin, San Diego State
Caden Fioroni, UNLV
Golfer of the Year: Hugo Townsend, Sr., Boise State
Freshman of the Year: Carson Herron, New Mexico
Coach of the Year: Jacob Wilner, Nevada