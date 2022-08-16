Reno, Nev. – The Reno Aces’ (63-49) offense struggled to find its way in a 10-2 loss to the Salt Lake Bees (54-58) Tuesday night at Greater Nevada Field in front of 3,871 fans.
Salt Lake’s batters were able to plate three runs in the first four innings to make it a 3-0 deficit for Reno.
Wilmer Difo got the Aces on the board with a sacrifice fly in the fourth and trimmed Salt Lake’s lead to 4-1.
In the fifth, Dominic Canzone lined a 429-foot solo shot to the berm over the right field wall to set the score at 6-2, Bees. Despite the four-run deficit, the Aces allowed three unanswered runs in the remaining four innings for a 10-2 final decision.
Corbin Carroll was the lone Ace to record a multi-hit game with a 2-for-4 effort, including a double and a run scored.
The loss was charged to Drey Jameson (L,4-9) after the right-hander allowed six earned runs on 11 hits, no walks and four strikeouts in five innings pitched.
Aces Notables:
- Dominic Canzone: 1-for-2, HR (12).
- Buddy Kennedy: 1-for-4
- Miguel Aguilar: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.