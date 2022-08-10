Albuquerque, N.M. – Dominic Canzone’s three-RBI night paired with a strong team pitching effort fueled the Reno Aces’ (61-46) 5-1 win against the Albuquerque Isotopes (48-58) Wednesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in front of 7,287 attendees.
Dominic Canzone led Reno’s offense with a 2-for-3 effort, driving home three and swiping two bases.
The Aces grabbed an early 2-0 lead in the second capped off by an RBI double from Corbin Carroll.
In the third inning, Canzone brought home two runs with an RBI single to stretch Reno’s lead to 4-0.
Reno’s bullpen arms were dominant Wednesday night and held the Isotopes to just one run on four hits to secure the 5-1 win.
Luis Frias earned his third win of the season after tossing two scoreless innings on one hit and struck out three batters.
Aces Notables:
- Corbin Carroll: 3-for-5, 2B, RBI and extended hitting streak to nine games.
- Wilmer Difo: 1-for-4, R and extended hitting streak to eight games.
- J.B. Wendelken: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K’s.
- Miguel Aguilar: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K’s.
- Jeff Bain: (N/D), 3.1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K’s.
The Aces continue their 12-game road trip with a six-game slate against the Albuquerque Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, through Sunday, August 13th.