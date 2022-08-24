West Sacramento, Calif. – A late solo shot from Corbin Carroll in the seventh inning was not enough for the Reno Aces (67-52) in a 4-2 loss to the Sacramento River Cats (52-67) Wednesday night at Sutter Health Park.
Despite an early 1-0 lead in the first frame, the Aces allowed four unanswered runs to the River Cats in the first three innings for a 4-1 deficit.
Carroll supplied the lone extra-base hit for Reno with a solo smash to center in the seventh to pull the Aces within two. The homer from the Seattle, Washington native would be Reno’s final run of the night in the 4-2 defeat.
The loss was charged to Jeff Bain (L, 0-1) after the right-hander allowed two earned runs on two hits, walked one and struck out three batters in an inning of work.
Aces Notables:
- Corbin Carroll: 1-for-5, HR (6), RBI, R.
- Jancarlos Cintron: 1-for-5, R, now has an 11-game hitting streak.
- Dominic Canzone: 1-for-3, BB, now has an 8-game hitting streak.
- Caleb Baragar: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K’s.