[RENO ACES RELEASE]
Reno, Nev. – In his Triple-A debut, Corbin Carroll, Major League Baseball’s No. 3 Top Prospect, made a lasting first impression at the plate and in the field with a two-run homer and stellar throwing assist at the plate that saved a crucial run in the ninth inning as the Reno Aces’ (44-40) captured a 3-2 walk-off win against the Tacoma Rainiers (35-48) in 11 innings in front of 3,420 fans at Greater Nevada Field Sunday evening.
In his second at-bat, Carroll unloaded a 441-foot two-run shot for Reno in the third inning to tie the game at two apiece.
After Carroll’s homer, both teams struggled to score until the eleventh frame, when Grayson Greiner delivered a walk-off RBI single to left field for the 3-2 victory.
Tommy Henry was nails on the mound for Reno with six innings of two-run ball on seven hits and 10 strikeouts in a no-decision. The southpaw has surrendered two or fewer earned runs in three of his last four starts.
The win was awarded to Miguel Aguilar after the lefty reliever tossed two scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, no runs, one walk, and one strikeout.
Aces Notables:
- Corbin Carroll: 1-for-5, HR, 2 RBI in Triple-A debut.
- Jancarlos Cintron: 2-for-5, 2B and extended hitting streak to six games.
- Grayson Greiner: 1-for-1, RBI.
- Yonny Hernandez: 1-for-3, R.
- Tommy Henry: (ND), 6.0 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 10 K’s.
- Miguel Aguilar: (W, 2-0), 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.
The Reno Aces travel to Texas to take on the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, for a six-game road trip starting Tuesday, July 12. Then the Aces return to Greater Nevada Field on Friday, July 22, when they take on the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres. Tickets for the upcoming homestand and the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.