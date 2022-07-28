Nevada Defensive back Christian Swint was named a nominee for the Wuerffel Trophy, Thursday, landing on his second preseason watch list of 2022.
He was previously named a nominee for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team on July 20.
The Wuerffel Trophy, College Football's Premier Award for Community Service, honors college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world.
Swint, a fifth-year member of the Wolf Pack, was honored in May as one of Nevada Athletics' two recipients of the Give Back Like Jack Community Service Award. The award is given annually to a Wolf Pack student-athlete and staff member who best exemplify the dedication to community service that was the hallmark of longtime Reno and Sparks philanthropist Jack Reviglio's life.
Swint, a Compton, Calif. native, spent the past year volunteering with Path to Independence, a program for students with intellectual disabilities to attend college and earn a certificate, in the University of Nevada's Center for Excellence in Disabilities. He provided support to a student in the program by attending art class with her twice a week and helping her with all of her assignments and presentations.
Nevada, with first-year head coach Ken Wilson at the helm, opens the campaign Aug. 27 at New Mexico State. The Pack's home opener is set for the following week, Saturday, Sept. 3, at 2:30 p.m. against Texas State.
Season tickets for the 2022 campaign, with six home games including Mountain West matchups with Colorado State (Oct. 7), San Diego State (Oct. 22), Boise State (Nov. 12), and Fresno State (Nov. 19) are available at MyNevadaTickets.com.
(University of Nevada)