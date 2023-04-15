[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada track and field and men’s cross country began their weekend in Southern California Thursday competing in the first day of the Bryan Clay Invitational and the Mt. Sac Relays meet, along with the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate in Long Beach with Marije Hijman and Emily Clarke finding their way to the Nevada all-time list and, Adam Sjolund breaking the school record in the 10,000 meters.
“We continue to improve and chip away at the season, so I can’t wait to see what day two has in store for us,” said head coach Shantel Twiggs. “Lots of personal bests, seasons bests, and a school record for Adam in the 10,000! We continue to focus, trust the process, and our hard work will pay off!”
The day started off the multis competing in the heptathlon at the Bryan Clay Invitational. The trio of multis were split up between two different sections. Valeria Paez-Rueda and Kate Kadrmas represented the Pack in Section D, while Johanna Haas competed solo for the Pack in Section C, with an early start for Paez-Rueda and Kadrmas Thursday morning.
Kadrmas shined through the first four events, earning a new personal record in shot put with her mark of 10.93 meters, breaking her previous best of 10.74 meters from last season, and saw new season bests in the 100 hurdles (15.32), the high jump (1.52m), and the 200 meters (27.18). Paez-Rueda saw a new season best in the 200 meters with her time of 27.02. Heading into the final two events tomorrow, Paez-Rueda and Kadrmas sit in fourth (2,757 points) and sixth (2,732 points) respectively.
In Section D, Haas saw a new personal record in shot put with her mark of 11.59, breaking her previous record by three centimeters, and placed fourth overall in the event. Haas placed sixth in the 200 meters marking her second top-10 finish of the day with a time of 25.46. Haas sits just inside the top-10 in ninth place with 2,906 points.
At the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate, Isabelle Steerman earned a season best in javelin with a mark of 41.62 meters, placing ninth overall. Emily Poole saw a mark of 37.70 meters, finishing 19th. Bonét Henderson ran the 100-meter dash, earning a Nevada personal record with a time of 12.06, placing 26th. Representing the Pack in pole vault, Samantha Irwin earned a height of 3.46 meters to finish 25th.
Rayven Nealey and Maria Paz Milani claimed two top-10 finishes for Nevada in the triple jump, with Nealey jumping 12.38 meters and finishing second, while Paz Milani reached 11.85 meters, placing eighth.
The first day of the Mt. Sac Relays started off with a bang with Marije Hijman running a new season best in the 3000-meter steeplechase, breaking her previous record by 15 seconds to run a 10:40.09. This mark puts her at the 10th fastest time in Nevada school history in the event, reaching her second all-time mark of the season, her first being the eighth-fastest time in the 1500 meters (4:30.30).
In the 10,000 meters, Emily Clarke made her debut in the event with a new personal record of 34:37.35 running the second-fastest time in Nevada school history and finishing 16th overall. Clarke’s time was only four seconds off the school record of 34:33.91, set back in 2019 by Nevada distance great Hiley Dobbs. This is Clarke’s second appearance on the all-time list this year after earning the fifth-fastest time in school history in the 5000 meters earlier this season. Closing out the day, Adam Sjolund ran the fastest 10,000 meters in school history on the men’s side with a time of 29:17.29, now holding the school record, and finishing second overall in the men’s elite invite B race.
The Pack have a quick turnaround with competition continuing tomorrow at the Bryan Clay Invitational, Long Beach Invitational, and the Mt. Sac Relays, with the Bryan Clay Invitational beginning at 9:00 a.m. with the final two events of the heptathlon. The Long Beach Invitational and the Mt. Sac Relays meet both begin at 11:00 a.m., pole vault starting off at Long Beach and with long jump at Mt. Sac.
Live results for all three meets can be found on the Nevada track and field schedule page here: 2022-23 Women's Track & Field Schedule - University of Nevada Athletics (nevadawolfpack.com)
Results (Nevada)
Bryan Clay Invitational
Heptathlon – Section D (Through four events)
100 hurdles
8. Kate Kadrmas – 15.32
9. Valeria Paez-Rueda – 15.54
High Jump
T-3. Valeria Paez-Rueda – 1.58m
T-8. Kate Kadrmas – 1.52m
Shot Put
2. Kate Kadrmas – 10.93m
5. Valeria Paez-Rueda – 10.51m
200 meters
13. Valeria Paez-Rueda – 27.02
17. Kate Kadrmas – 27.18
Total Points
4. Valeria Paez-Rueda – 2,757 pts
6. Kate Kadrmas – 2,732 pts
Heptathlon – Section C (Through four events)
100 hurdles
15. Haas – 15.19
High Jump
20. Haas – 1.49m
Shot Put
4. Haas – 11.59m
200m
6. Haas – 25.46
Total Points
9. Haas – 2,906 pts
Mt. Sac Relays
W 3000m Steeplechase
4. Marije Hijman – 10:40.09
W 10000 Run Elite (Invite A)
16. Emily Clarke – 34:37.35
M 10000 Run Elite (Invite B)
2. Adam Sjolund – 29:17.29
Pacific Coast Intercollegiate
100m dash
26. Bonét Henderson – 12.06
Javelin
9. Isabelle Steerman – 41.62m
19. Emily Poole – 37.70m
Pole Vault
25. Samantha Irwin – 3.46m
Triple Jump
2. Rayven Nealey – 12.38m
8. Maria Paz Milani – 11.85m