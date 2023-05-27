[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada track and field opened the 2023 NCAA Outdoor West First Round in Sacramento, California Thursday evening with fifth-year Emily Costello breaking her own school record in the 400 meters and wrapping the evening qualifying for the quarterfinals of the 200 meters, sitting in 20th place.
To begin the running events of the evening, Emily Costello ran her first of two races of the night, starting with the 400 meters. Costello ran a new personal record time of 52.90, breaking her own school record (52.95) set in the 2022 outdoor season. The fifth year placed 24th overall, narrowly missing Saturday’s quarterfinal. In the 200 meters, Costello earned a spot in the quarterfinals with her time of 23.33, to place 20th in the first round. The quarterfinal will take place on Saturday evening at 7:50 p.m. where the top 12 athletes will advance to the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas.
Thursday evening kicked off the first of the field events for the Wolf Pack with the 2023 Outdoor Mountain West runner-up in the pole vault, Camrin Dolcini. Dolcini recorded a mark of 3.82 meters, finishing 34th overall.
Freshman Halyn Senegal made her first career NCAA West Preliminaries appearance in the 800 meters, running a time of 2:06.91 and placing 24th overall, Senegal was just off her personal record time of 2:05.12 that she ran at the 2023 Outdoor Mountain West Championships, the second-fastest time in Nevada school history.
Carolyn Ross represented the Pack in the 400-meter hurdles, placing 36th with a time of 1:00.84.
The Pack will finish out the 2023 NCAA West Preliminaries on Saturday, May 27, beginning at 6:00 p.m. To tune in and watch all the action live on ESPN+, visit the link HERE.
