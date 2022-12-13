[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Emily Costello earns Mountain West Women's Indoor Track Athlete of the Week honors announced by the conference Tuesday afternoon. This is the third time she's claimed a MW honor, her first for the indoor season.
At the Spokane Invitational this past weekend, Costello broke the school record in the 400-meter with her time of 54.06. This record had previously been held by Nevada great Caroline Sauer, who broke the record in 2020 with a 54.48. With this time, Costello currently ranks second in the nation behind Iowa State's Rachel Joseph at 53.74, and first in the Mountain West, also moving her up to the fourth all-time spot in the event in the MW Women's Indoor Track and Field record book. As well as the 400-meter, Costello is the school record holder in the indoor 200-meter with her mark of 24.06.
Costello was also a part of Nevada's 'A' 4x400 meter relay team with teammates Halyn Senegal, Raegan Gorzeman, and Jasmine Harris. They finished in third with a time of 3:47.26, just behind Fresno State (3:47.16) and Stanford (3:46.63) who claimed first.
The Pack will look to compete next after the holiday break at the Texas Tech Open and Multis meet January 26-28 in Lubbock, Texas.