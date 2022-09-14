Mountain West Conference Commissioner Craig Thompson has announced that he is stepping down effective December 31, 2022, following nearly 24 years at the helm of the Conference.
“My one remaining priority was expansion of the College Football Playoff and viable access for the Mountain West,” said Thompson. “I take considerable pride in my committed engagement to this effort over the past two-and-a-half decades and look forward to the finalization of those details in the coming months. With CFP expansion accomplished and having invested almost a third of my life in the Mountain West, the time is now right for me to conclude my tenure and allow the Conference to continue its momentum under new leadership.”
“It has been an honor to be part of the Mountain West Conference and direct its growth since 1998, the year in which the Conference was formed,” said Thompson. “To work with our conference staff and the leadership of our member institutions through the years as we have pursued our collective vision has been a rewarding experience. I am grateful to every person and institution who has been a part of our journey and I wish them—and the Conference—the very best in the years ahead.”
Thompson, 66, is the only Commissioner in the history of the Mountain West Conference, which officially began operations in January 1999 and was uniquely the second NCAA Division I conference Thompson launched. Under his leadership, conference teams have participated in five Bowl Championship Series (BCS)/College Football Playoff (CFP) bowl games, as well as six inaugural bowl contests, and Thompson led successful member expansion efforts over the years to strengthen the Conference.
Preceding his move to commissioner, Thompson served four years as the Director of Communications for the Metro Conference in Atlanta. While at the Metro, he directed the communications operations and administered conference championship events. Thompson originated the Metro Conference Sportswriters and Broadcasters Association, began a weekly radio program with over 300 affiliate stations and originated a weekly satellite video program involving all Metro institutions. He also took on administrative duties such as coordinating officials, scheduling tournament and regular season play, and handling legislative rules interpretations.
Thompson graduated from the University of Minnesota with an undergraduate degree in journalism. Following graduation, he spent two years as assistant sports information director at Kansas State University, earning numerous CoSIDA publication awards. He then spent three years as director of public relations and promotions for the NBA’s Kansas City Kings.
