[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Following another outstanding week in which he averaged 12.0 points per game on 52.9 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent from behind the arc, as well as 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals throughout Nevada’s victories over San José State and Fresno State, Nevada Men’s Basketball player Darrion Williams has been named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week for the fifth time this season, the conference announced Monday morning.
In Nevada’s 66-51 victory over San José State, Williams had an exceptional performance, especially in the second half. He scored all 14 of his points during the second period on perfect shooting marks of 5-5 from the field, 2-2 from behind the arc, and 2-2 at the free throw line. Williams finished the game with 14 points, four rebounds, and two steals, while earning a plus/minus of +15 in 30 minutes of action.
In the Pack’s 60-56 road win over Fresno State, Williams once again had a stellar performance. The freshman scored 10 points, pulled down a game-high eight rebounds, and recorded two steals. He logged 32 minutes of playing time and finished the contest with a plus/minus of +3. For the second consecutive game, Williams had an immaculate showing in the second half, scoring six points and grabbing five boards in the period. With Nevada leading Fresno State 58-56 with just 23 seconds left, Williams knocked down a pair of clutch free throws, fueling Nevada to their 22nd victory of the season.
Williams and the rest of the Nevada Men’s Basketball team will now turn their attention to Wyoming, as they are set to take on the Cowboys Monday night at 6pm.