[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Following a phenomenal week of play in which he averaged 12.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.0 steals per game, while knocking down 53.8 percent of his field goal attempts and 66.7 percent of his 3-point attempts over the course of Nevada’s victories over New Mexico and Fresno State, Nevada Men’s Basketball player Darrion Williams has been named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week for the fourth time this season, the league announced Monday.
In the Pack’s 77-76 road victory over New Mexico, Williams scored eight points, dished out five assists, and pulled down five rebounds. He also knocked down 2-4 shots from behind the arc, and the freshman earned a plus/minus of +4 in 34 minutes of action in the victory.
In Nevada’s 77-66 victory over Fresno State, Williams scored a career-high 16 points on 4-5 shooting from the field, 2-2 from behind the arc, and 6-7 from the free throw line. Williams also pulled down a team-high eight rebounds and recorded five assists in the contest. The freshman logged a game-high 36 minutes of playing time and recorded a plus/minus of +10.
Williams and Nevada will return to the court this Saturday when they will travel to Logan, Utah to take on Utah State.