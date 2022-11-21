[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Following another stellar week of play, Darrion Williams has been named the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Week, marking the first time in the history of the Nevada Men’s Basketball program that a freshman has garnered the award in each of the first two weeks of the season.
Williams followed up his sensational first week of the season with two more impressive outings, as the freshman is now averaging 9.5 points and a team-high 8.3 rebounds per game this season.
This past week, Williams posted averages of 8.5 points per game on 58.3 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from three, in addition to 9.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals, and 1.5 assists per game over the course of Nevada’s wins over William Jessup and UT Arlington.
Williams ranks first out of all freshmen in the Mountain West Conference in points and rebounds per game. His 8.3 boards per contest are also good for sixth best in the entire conference.
In Nevada’s win over William Jessup this past Tuesday, Williams pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds, dished out three assists, and scored seven points on 3-5 shooting from the field and 1-1 from behind the arc.
He followed up that performance with another strong outing in Nevada’s road win over UT Arlington. Making the first start of his collegiate career, Williams scored 10 points on 4-7 shooting, along with grabbing a team-high eight rebounds and recording a team-high three steals in the contest. Williams also recorded a sensational plus/minus of 18 in 24 minutes of action throughout the game.
Williams and Nevada will begin tournament play at the 2022 Cayman Islands Classic this afternoon, as they will look to remain unbeaten and win their fifth consecutive game against Tulane.