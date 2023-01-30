[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
After an outstanding week of play in which he averaged 13.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.5 steals per game across Nevada's contests against #25 New Mexico and UNLV, University of Nevada Men's Basketball Player Darrion Williams has been named the Mountain West Freshman of Week for the third time this season, the league announced Monday.
In the Pack's 97-94 double-overtime victory over #25 New Mexico, Williams recorded the first double-double of his collegiate career, scoring 13 points and pulling down a career-high 13 rebounds. Williams also recorded three assists and tallied three steals while finishing the game with a plus/minus of +3 in 42 minutes of action.
Williams was particularly effective down the stretch, most notably draining a clutch corner 3-pointer with just 1:02 remaining in the first overtime period and the Pack trailing by five, cutting the deficit to just two points, as Nevada went on to force a second overtime period where they secured their first victory at home against a ranked opponent since 2003.
In the Pack's road contest against UNLV, Williams scored 13 points on 4-9 shooting from the field, including 3-7 from behind the arc, in addition to pulling down four rebounds.
Williams was one of two Pack players to finish with a positive plus/minus, as Nevada outscored UNLV by two points in 27 minutes of game time with Williams on the court.
Williams and Nevada will have a quick turnaround, as they are set to host San Diego State at Lawlor Events Center this Tuesday evening at 8pm.