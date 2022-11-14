[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Following a sensational first week of his collegiate career, University of Nevada men's basketball player Darrion Williams has been named the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Week for the first week of the season, the league announced Monday.
Williams has averaged 10.5 points, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game, in addition to a team-high 7.0 rebounds over the course of Nevada's 2-0 start to the season. Williams shot an impressive 63.3 percent from the field and 60 percent from behind the arc in the Wolf Pack's two season-opening victories.
Williams currently ranks first out of all freshmen in the Mountain West Conference in points, rebounds, and steals per game.
Williams launched his collegiate career in stellar fashion, scoring 15 points on 5-7 shooting from the field and 3-4 from 3-point range in Nevada's 84-71 win over Utah Tech. He also pulled down a team-high nine rebounds, dished out three assists, and tallied one block and one steal in the contest. The 15 points scored were the most by a Nevada freshman in their debut game since 2010.
He followed up his season opening performance with another strong outing against Grand Canyon this Saturday, scoring six points on 2-4 shooting from the field and grabbing five rebounds. Williams also recorded one block and one steal, as the Wolf Pack earned a 59-46 victory over the Antelopes.
Williams and Nevada will now turn their attention to William Jessup, as they are set to host the Warriors Tuesday evening at 7 pm.