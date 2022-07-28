Reno, Nev. – The Reno Aces (52-44) were outslugged by the Salt Lake Bees (47-49) in an 11-4 loss Thursday night in front of 4,343 fans at Greater Nevada Field. Reno’s defeat marks the club’s fifth straight against Salt Lake on the season.
The Aces held a 4-3 lead in the eighth inning, but the Bees plated eight unanswered runs in the final two innings for the 11-4 final score.
Reno put up a four-run third behind a three-run shot from Wilmer Difo, followed by a solo inside-the-park homer from Corbin Carroll.
Sean Poppen was charged with the loss after the right-hander allowed two earned runs on four hits in 1.1 innings pitched.
Aces Notables:
- Wilmer Difo: 2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI.
- Corbin Carroll: 2-for-4, HR, RBI.
- Ryne Nelson: (N/D) 5.2 IP, 3 ER, 6 H, 0 BB, 3 K’s.
- Tyler Holton: (H,2) 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.