[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada track and field continued the momentum for another successful day to wrap the weekend at the Don Kirby Elite Invitational Saturday with the 4x400 meter relay breaking the school record, and sophomore Camrin Dolcini earning the number three all-time spot at Nevada in pole vault. Multiple athletes broke personal records Saturday, a total of 12 over the weekend.
“We saw a lot of growth and development this weekend,” said head coach Shantel Twiggs. “We will keep moving forward towards the Indoor Mountain West Championships.”
Dolcini’s previous indoor record in the pole vault was recorded at the end of last month at the Texas Tech Invitational (3.88m). She first cleared a mark of 3.76 meters, before going on to clear 3.91 meters.
After missing the first two attempts, she redeemed herself to clear it on her third attempt, marking a new personal record. Not stopping there, she followed the same pattern before clearing 4.06 meters, now holding the third all-time spot on Nevada’s top-10 list with that mark, finishing eighth in the event.
Nevada’s “A” relay team made up of Annalies Kalma, Halyn Senegal, Lilly Gregg, and Emily Costello ran a time of 3:43.96 placing sixth, breaking the previous school record set in 2013 by the relay squad of Hawkins, Calhoun, C. Smith, and Earls. Nevada’s “B” team of Sarah Marske, Raegan Gorzeman, Bonét Henderson, and Jasmine Harris placed 16th in 4:04.25,
In the 60 meter dash, Lilly Gregg earned her second personal record of the weekend with her time of 7.88, finishing 50th. Emily Costello and Bonét Henderson also competed in the event, Costello just off her personal record finishing with a time of 7.68 in 18th while Henderson placed 40th with a 7.78. Sophomore Maddy Shipman was the lone wolf competing in the mile, finishing 21st and posting a new personal record of 5:24.54, breaking her previous best of 5:25.78 that she ran at the Texas Tech Invitational late last month.
Rayven Nealey led the Pack in the triple jump with her mark of 12.52 meters, securing a 14th place finish. Maria Paz Milani (12.28m) came in 24th and Sica Verwasch (11.72) finishing 37th. Sarah Markse led the 60 hurdles squad (8.80), finishing 16th, followed by Johanna Haas (9.11) in 38th. Hanah Smrt (9.27) came in 47th while Kate Kadrmas (9.29) finished 49th, and rounding out the hurdlers, Valeria Paez Rueda (9.22) in 54th.
The Pack will finish their indoor season in two weeks at the 2023 Indoor Mountain West Championships back in Albuquerque, February 23-25.
Results (Nevada)
60 Hurdles
16. Sarah Marske – 8.80
38. Johanna Haas – 9.11
47. Hanah Smrt – 9.27
49. Kate Kadrmas – 9.29
54. Valeria Paez Rueda – 9.38
Triple Jump
14. Rayven Nealey – 12.52
24. Maria Paz Milani – 12.04
37. Sica Verwasch – 11.72
60 meter dash
18. Emily Costello – 7.68
40. Bonét Henderson – 7.78
50. Lilly Gregg – 7.88
Pole Vault
8. Camrin Dolcini – 4.06m
1 mile
21. Maddy Shipman – 5:24.54
800 meter
13. Raegan Gorzeman – 2:17.92
17. Halyn Senegal – 2:20.28
18. Kylee Denver – 2:20.43
4x400 meter relay
6. Nevada A – 3:43.96
16. Nevada B – 4:04.25