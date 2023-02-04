[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Four different players scored in double figures led by a 19-point outing from Jarod Lucas, and the University of Nevada Men's Basketball team reeled off a 25-6 run over the final 9:20 of game time, fueling the Pack to a 72-52 victory over Air Force to remain unbeaten at the Lawlor Events Center.
With the win, Nevada improved to 18-6 overall this season, including a mark of 8-3 in Mountain West play.
Lucas poured in a game-high 19 points on 5-11 shooting from the field, 3-7 from behind the arc, and 6-6 at the free throw line, in addition to pulling down five rebounds, dishing out two assists, and recording one steal.
The senior guard did the majority of his work in the second half, putting up 14 points on 4-6 shooting from the field over the final 20 minutes.
Lucas extended his impressive streak of reaching double figures in scoring to 22 consecutive games this season, and he has now also drained three or more 3-pointers in 13 games this year.
Will Baker dropped 17 points on a highly efficient 8-10 shooting from the field, while also pulling down a game-high eight rebounds in the contest.
Kenan Blackshear had a strong all-around performance for the Pack, as the senior scored 10 points, dished out four assists, and pulled down four rebounds. Blackshear logged a game-high 35 minutes of playing time and finished the contest with a game-high plus/minus of +23.
He has now scored in double figures in 15 straight games, and in 21 of 24 contests this season. Blackshear has also dished out at least three assists in all but two games this year.
Nick Davidson greatly impacted the game off the bench for Nevada, scoring 10 points and pulling down five rebounds. Davidson was a perfect 8-8 at the free throw line, and the redshirt freshman finished the contest with a plus/minus of +11 in just 15 minutes of action.
Freshman forward Darrion Williams had a stellar outing for the Pack, dishing out a game-high and new career-high seven assists while recording just one turnover. Williams also pulled down six rebounds and scored five points, while knocking down one 3-pointer. The freshman earned a plus/minus of +22 in 32 minutes of game time.
Junior forward Tré Coleman had a phenomenal impact on the game, recording a plus/minus of +20 in 31 minutes of action. Coleman scored three points, dished out three assists, pulled down three rebounds, tallied one steal, and recorded one block.
Baker got things started for the Pack, hitting a turnaround jumper in the lane to give Nevada a 2-0 lead 22 seconds into the game.
After Air Force made an open layup on the other end, Lucas drained his first 3-pointer of the night on Nevada's second possession of the contest.
The Falcons knocked down a triple of their own 43 seconds later to even the game at five points apiece with 16:53 remaining in the first half.
Coleman hit a lone free throw to regain the lead for Nevada on their next possession; but, Air Force hit another 3-pointer to take their first lead of the game at the 15:27 mark.
The two squads went scoreless over the next three minutes of play before the Falcons knocked down two free throws to extend their lead up to four points.
Sophomore guard Tyler Powell came off the bench and made an immediate impact on the game for the Pack, scoring four consecutive points to tie the game at 10-10 with 11:16 left to go until halftime.
After Nevada got a stop on defense, Blackshear threw down a massive dunk to retake the lead for the Pack.
Air Force managed to score on the other end to tie the game once again; however, Baker threw down a dunk of his own and Williams drilled a 3-pointer off of a pass from Blackshear to give Nevada a five-point advantage.
The Pack extended their lead up to 11 points with 3:29 to go in the half after Lucas knocked down two free throws; but, the Falcons outscored Nevada 11-4 over the remainder of the first half, as Nevada took a 31-28 lead into the break.
Baker started the second half the same way as the first, scoring a bucket in the lane on the Pack's first offensive possession, giving Nevada a 33-28 lead.
On the Pack's next offensive possession, Baker pulled down a tough offensive rebound and scored in the paint once again, pushing Nevada's advantage up to seven points with 18:41 to go in the game.
Two and a half minutes later, Blackshear hit a turnaround jumper to extend the lead to nine points, as Nevada continued to hold Air Force scoreless to begin the second half.
Air Force finally scored their first point of the second period at the 15:34 mark, as they knocked down a lone free throw to cut Nevada's lead to eight.
19 seconds later, Baker pulled out his signature move, hitting a tough hook shot in the lane to extend Nevada's lead up to double digits.
Air Force responded by ripping off a 7-0 run over the next 2:05 to trim the Pack's lead to just three points with 13:10 remaining.
The Falcons then managed to cut the lead to just one point, as Nevada held a 40-39 advantage with 12:06 to go.
The two squads went back and forth over the next three minutes of play, with Nevada maintaining a one-point lead with just over nine minutes left in the game.
The Pack then took complete control of the contest, locking down on defense, while simultaneously putting on an exceptional display of offense over the final nine minutes of the game.
Lucas began an incredible 25-6 run from the Pack by drilling a difficult 3-pointer off of a pass from Coleman, giving Nevada a four-point lead.
Davidson then proceeded to score eight consecutive unanswered points for the Pack, extending Nevada's advantage up to 12 with 5:35 to go.
Lucas recorded a steal on Nevada's next defensive possession and converted it into a layup on the other end, before knocking down two free throws less than 30 seconds later, as Nevada pushed their lead up to 16 points with 4:44 remaining.
After the Falcons hit a lone free throw, Baker scored five straight points, giving the Pack a 20-point lead with just under two minutes left.
Nevada cruised over the remainder of the contest, going on to earn the 20-point victory over Air Force.
Throughout Nevada's 25-6 run, the Pack knocked down 7-10 shots from the field, while limiting Air Force to just 2-8 shooting from the field and 1-5 from behind the arc, in addition to forcing the Falcons into four turnovers, as Nevada dominated all aspects of the game over the final nine minutes.
Nevada will hit the road for their next contest, traveling to Albuquerque to face New Mexico this Tuesday evening with tip-off scheduled for 7:30pm (PCT).