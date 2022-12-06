[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Redshirt freshman linebacker Drue Watts was named to the College Football News (CFN) Freshman All-America Third Team, Tuesday.
It is Watts' second postseason honor of 2022, following his All-Mountain West Honorable Mention last week.
Watts appeared in all 12 games for the Wolf Pack in 2022, making nine starts, and finished fourth on the team with 57 tackles (39 solo). Watts, who finished with 9.0 tackles-for-loss on the year (second on the team), had a streak of eight games with at least one TFL during the season, while also accounting for 3.0 sacks and an interception.
Beginning with Sept. 3's 38-14 win over Texas State, Watts notched at least one tackle-for-loss in eight-straight games, through the Pack's Oct. 29 contest at San José State.
Watts made a career-high 11 tackles (seven solo) Sept. 23 at Air Force, and went on to register seven tackles against San Diego State (Oct. 22), then eight against Boise State (Nov. 12).