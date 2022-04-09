[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
LAS VEGAS – Camden Duzenack powered the Reno Aces (3-2) offense with a two-run homer but it wasn’t enough in a 4-3 loss to the Las Vegas Aviators (2-3) Saturday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.
Duzenack has gone 7-for-15 (.467) in his first four games this season with two homers and six runs batted in. The second baseman now has three multi-RBI games this series.
Dan Straily (0-1) made his Aces debut Saturday night with four innings of three-run ball and four strikeouts.
Stone Garrett and Grayson Greiner each extended their hitting streaks to three games.
As Reno and Las Vegas close out the series Sunday, the Aces maintain a 3-2 lead in the Silver State Diamond Challenge presented by Nevada Donor Network.
Aces Notables:
- Camden Duzenack: 2-for-4, 2-R HR
- Stone Garrett: 3-for-4, 2B, RBI
- Edwin Uceta: 2.0 IP, no hits, three strikeouts.
After a quick, six-game road trip to Las Vegas, the Reno Aces begin their 2022 home schedule on Tuesday, April 12th, 2022, at 1:05 p.m. against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. Tickets for the home opener and the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.