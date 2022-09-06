Salt Lake City, Utah – The Reno Aces (73-57) recorded seven runs during the seventh and eighth innings, capped by a pair of Camden Duzenack run-scoring triples, which nailed down the 9-6 comeback victory over the Salt Lake Bees (60-70), Tuesday night at Smith’s Ballpark.
With the triumph, the Aces are currently riding a three-game winning streak and have won four-straight games against their divisional rival.
Duzenack led Reno’s offense with a three-hit, four-RBI performance. He is currently batting .364 (20-for-55) with five doubles, two triples, four home runs, 16 RBI and 13 runs scored in 15 games against the Bees this season.
Jose Herrera was solid at the plate and behind the dish, as the 25-year-old went 3-for-4 with one double, three RBI and two runs scored. He also eliminated a runner attempting to steal second base in the eighth inning.
J.B. Wendelken (S, 3) registered his third save with the Aces this season after he completed a perfect ninth inning.
Aces Notables:
- Camden Duzenack – 3-for-4, 2 3B, 4 RBI, and 2 R.
- Jose Herera – 3-for-4, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R
- Jake Hager – 2-for-4, 2 R.
- Jancarlos Cintron – 1-for-5, 1 RBI, extended his hitting streak to 7 games
- Caleb Baragar – (W, 3-1), 1.0 IP, 1 R/1 ER, 2 H (1 HR).
- Brandon Pfaadt – (N/D) 5.0 IP, 4 R/4 ER, 8 H, 0 BB, and 8 K’s
The Aces continue their final road trip to Utah as they battle the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, through Sunday, September 11th.